St. Kitts Department Of Agriculture Establishes Crisis Response Team To Address Invasive Black Bean Bug

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 24 March 2025):

The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform the public that a specialized Crisis Response Team has been established to monitor and control a pest recently reported as a “black bug.” The Department’s Plant Quarantine Unit is actively responding to multiple reports from District 3, which encompasses villages between Old Road and St. Pauls, St. Kitts.

In addressing the situation, Acting Director of the Department of Agriculture, Yushaner, described the department’s swift actions and initial findings. She said, “We had a meeting to implement our contingency plan, and now the task force is out in the different districts to assess what the situation is with this black bug. The next step is to collect samples so that we can send off for identification; however, our preliminary findings told us that it is the Black Bean Bug. Upon coming to the Newton Ground primary being one of the areas of report on the Black bean bug (Brachyplatys subaeneus), and we realize it’s on string beans, which is one of its hosts. It tends to feed on host plants, the stem area where they get sugar for their food.”

Ms. Jeffers also addressed the public’s misunderstanding of the bug, explaining, “When we got here, we also realized that the children are referring to it as the stink bug. However, the stink bug is a different bug to this bug. They referred to it as the stink bug because when it is crushed, it gives off a foul odor, so that’s why they are calling it the stink bug; however, the stink bug is a different bug to this bug.”

Meanwhile, Head of the Quarantine Unit, Kadian Banton, provided additional insight into the extent of the infestation, stating, “We have been getting reports not just in District 3 but also in District 2, and we have heard about one report in District 1, but the heavy infestation seems to be in District 3.”

Recent data suggest that the invasive plant pest is mostly attracted to leguminous plants, particularly peas and beans. Samples have been collected from various farms and schools in the district, where the invasive pest has predominantly been observed gathering in large quantities. The samples will be subjected to comprehensive testing to precisely determine the behaviour of the insect and evaluate the possible threat it presents to local agriculture.

The department’s plan of action includes continuous monitoring, data collection, analysis and treatment to predict the spread and impact of the pest. The results will guide further response measures aimed at providing relief to communities affected, protecting agricultural productivity, and safeguarding food security.

We appreciate the cooperation of the farming community and the public as we work diligently to address this issue. Updates will be shared as new information becomes available.

For further information or to report sightings of the Black bean bug, please contact the Plant Quarantine hotline at 662-3863.