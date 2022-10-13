Enhancing the family structure is a key ingredient of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Gender Policy and Action Plan which seeks to promote gender equality and eliminate all types of gender-related discrimination.

There are five strategic actions to encourage cohesive family units that are pursued by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. Junior Minister, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, highlighted the goals while addressing the 83rd Session for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) on October 12, 2022

“The strategic actions under this tenant are to promote consistent positive messaging, reinforce all family structures, and the principle of equality and shared responsibilities for household maintenance and care work,” said Minister Phillip. Additionally, it will reinforce the role of fathers/men as caregivers and homemakers in providing guidance, care, and support for their children’s overall well-being and development, and increase opportunities for dialogue among men and their associations on issues of interest and importance: health etc, and as positive enablers of gender quality,” Minister Phillip added.

Advocating for and promoting the equality of rights and access of men/boys and women/girls and investing in community-level parent education and support programmes that redefine the prescribed gender roles of women and men were also mentioned by Honourable Phillip as she addressed the committee delegates.

The minister said that through these actions the government seeks to strengthen family bonds and break gender stereotypes and toxic notions of masculinity that perpetuate negative actions and opinions toward women.

The 83rd Session for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is being held in Geneva, Switzerland from October 10 to 28, 2022.