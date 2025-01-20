St. Kitts and Nevis to Share Report on Child Protection Efforts With International Community in Geneva

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2025 (SKNIS): Efforts to protect children in St. Kitts and Nevis, in alignment with the obligations set forth in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, will be shared with international stakeholders in Geneva on Thursday, January 16 and Friday, January 17, 2025.

Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, will head the delegation that will virtually present the country report to the Committee of Experts. The Committee on the Rights of the Child comprises 18 independent experts who monitor how States and Parties implement the Convention.

This will be St. Kitts and Nevis’ third report to the Committee. The first was submitted in 2019, followed by a reformatted version in 2021, incorporating suggestions from officials on the report’s format.

At Friday’s meeting, the country report will outline to the Committee how the government, working with partners, are protecting the rights of children. It will also highlight measures taken to further educate individuals and civil society on the rights of children, outlined in the landmark Convention.

Other members of the delegation include representatives from the Federal Ministries of Health, Legal and Justice Affairs, Education, Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services. Delegates from Nevis will represent the Ministry of Health and Social Services and other support agencies.

The interactive dialogue begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and will last for two hours. Interested persons can follow the presentation’s livestream at https://webtv.un.org/live/