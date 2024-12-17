St. Kitts and Nevis to Introduce Electronic Travel Authorization System in 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 16, 2024) – Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, announced during the 2025 Budget Address delivered on Monday, December 16, 2024, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ bold commitment to strengthening border security and enhancing travel facilitation with the implementation of an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) System.

Set to roll out in the fiscal year 2025, the eTA system is a modern, digital solution designed to provide pre-arrival authorisation for travellers seeking entry into St. Kitts and Nevis through designated ports. This initiative not only reflects the government’s dedication to secure borders but also promises to boost the local economy by making travel to the Federation seamless and efficient.

“As we strive to secure our borders and facilitate safe, seamless travel, it is imperative that we embrace modern solutions that align with global best practices,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

This streamlined process is expected to enhance security measures while expediting travel procedures, creating a more welcoming experience for visitors.

“This is what I am talking about Madam Speaker, when you can just come off of a plane, we have all of your information here so you can just walk and all the information is collected,” stated Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “This is going to help to add to our revenues here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The initiative comes at a time when global trends demand innovative approaches to border management. St. Kitts and Nevis aims to strike the perfect balance between maintaining high-security standards and fostering a traveller-friendly environment.

“Madam Speaker, the rapidly changing global landscape requires us to adapt and innovate to ensure that our borders remain both secure and accessible,” added Dr. Drew. “With this system, we can create borders that are secure yet welcoming and protective but open to global opportunities. We therefore look forward to the full operationalization of the eTA system at our ports of entry in 2025.”

The prime minister said that the eTA system underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the Federation while leveraging technology to support tourism – the backbone of the local economy. He said that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to position itself as a forward-thinking and globally connected destination.