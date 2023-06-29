The athletes who represented St. Kitts and Nevis in the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany from 17th – 25th June, 2023, returned to the Federation to a warm welcome reception at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on Wednesday (June 28) afternoon.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Special Olympians copped a total of nine (9) medals across four sporting disciplines: two gold medals in athletics; two gold medals and one bronze in tennis; one gold and two bronze in swimming, and one bronze medal in cycling.



A mini motorcade was held for the athletes through the streets of Basseterre, ending at Olympic House at Taylor’s Range where a brief ceremony was held in their honour.



There, government ministers including Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Honourable Konris Maynard and Minister of State with responsibility for Disabilities the Honourable Isalean Phillip, as well as officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee extended heartfelt congratulations to the athletes and officials on their performances in Berlin.



Highlighting their achievements, Prime Minister Dr. Drew, in his remarks, described the athletes as “heroes and great examples” for all Kittitians and Nevisians.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate all of our Olympic athletes who went to Berlin to represent St. Kitts and Nevis. I think that what they did has made us all proud. It shows that nothing should really stop any human being from realizing their full potential. They are heroes. They are great examples, even examples for our young people who should use this as inspiration to propel them to achieve what they seek to achieve,” the prime minister said.



The Honourable Isalean Phillip, who spent time with the athletes at the Games in Berlin, also recorded her appreciation and commendation to the athletes, coaches and support staff for their efforts at the World Games.



“Just to be able to see the capabilities of persons who are often tagged as persons who are not so able or capable was actually very, very eye-opening for me and life-changing, and so the fact that we have a Special Olympics team of athletes who have been training for months, who have been training with their coaches and have been able to deliver [and] to be able to represent our small twin island Federation on this world stage is really, really commendable and it makes me proud as just a Kittitian and Nevisian and I’m really, really proud of the work that you have done and the medals that you have brought home,” Minister Phillip said.



Words of commendation were also given by the Ambassador of Sports, His Excellency Kenneth Douglas.



The fourteen (14) athletes that represented St. Kitts and Nevis at the Special Olympics World Games were each presented with a gift bag as a show of appreciation for their efforts in Berlin.