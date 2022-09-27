Following the commissioning of new equipment at the Metrology Laboratory at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS) on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Federation is one step closer to facilitating effective trade regionally and internationally.

This was according to Daniel Best, Director – Projects Department at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) during his virtual remarks.

“Today marks a major victory for National Quality Infrastructure as a mechanism for effective trade facilitation in St. Kitts and Nevis and other CARIFORUM Member States. The laboratory upgrades we have completed help to chart a clear path to improve compliance with quality standards that will lead to greater opportunities, particularly in the manufacturing sector,” said Director Best. “Through state-of-the-art equipment and improved local expertise at the bureau’s specialized laboratories, we are addressing some of the most challenging obstacles to trade and providing solutions that businesses can directly benefit from. This transcending system pushes the frontier on quality standards allowing the private sector to reduce risk and meet the market demands of more advanced economies more rapidly and consistently,” he added.

Director Best said the suppliers in St. Kitts and Nevis stand to benefit greatly.

“By guaranteeing that their commodities can meet regional and international requirements for exports, suppliers in St. Kitts and Nevis will attract more market opportunities. They will be better placed to fortify the national value chain and gain trust with the global value chain by having a reliable and credible laboratory infrastructure behind them,” he said.

Mr. Best recognized the contribution of regional and international partners, specifically the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) and SKNBS.

“Both agencies play a critical role in the acquisition and installation of metrology equipment and training of laboratory personnel,” he said. “Through these investments and capacity training, local manufacturers gain access to accurate testing services that certify their products to meet export criteria regionally and internationally.”

He also commended the European Union for financing the project throughout CARIFORUM.

Director Best reassured all of CDBs support for the project as it “demonstrates a number of priorities from innovation to economic diversification to private sector development.”

He said that actions taken by the CDB, especially those to ensure that laboratories across the region are certified, contributes significantly to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 8, which is to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; Goal 10 which speaks to reducing inequality within and among countries, and Goal 12 which focuses on ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns