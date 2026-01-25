St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority to Host Dr. Machel Emanuel for High-Level Stakeholder Engagements

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority is pleased to announce that Dr. Machel A. Emanuel, a leading regional expert in cannabis science and tropical horticulture, will visit the Federation for a series of stakeholder engagements, public education initiatives, and media appearances.

During his visit, Dr. Emanuel will meet with key stakeholders in the emerging medicinal cannabis industry, including policymakers, health professionals, farmers, private sector representatives, and community leaders. Stakeholder meetings will be held on both St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Authority continues its consultative approach to building a sustainable, science-based medicinal cannabis sector.

As part of his public outreach, Dr. Emanuel will appear on “Infocus” on ZIZ Television on Wednesday, January 28th, where he will discuss the role of medicinal cannabis in national development, opportunities for research and innovation, and best practices across the region.

Dr. Emanuel will also be the featured speaker at a public lecture on Tuesday, February 3rd, under the theme:

“Medicinal Cannabis as a Driver of Sustainable Development for Small Island Caribbean States.” The lecture will explore how a well-regulated medicinal cannabis industry can contribute to economic diversification, job creation, research capacity, public health, and environmental sustainability in small island developing states like St. Kitts and Nevis. Details on the venue and time will be announced shortly.

Dr. Machel Emanuel is a Senior Lecturer/Researcher in the Department of Life Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. He is the Principal Investigator of the Life Science Cannabis Research Group, his research team conducts research in Cannabis reform policy for the Caribbean region and the application, efficacy and quality assurance of Tropical Horticulture for the production of Cannabis sativa. He collaborates with the Humboldt Seed Company in the development of cannabis germplasm suited for equatorial cultivation. The research group has also received grant funding from BioBizz Worldwide Organics in advancing sustainable and environmentally friendly practices from cannabis production.

Dr Emanuel is the Vice- chair of the Bureau of Standards Jamaica Cannabis Technical Committee for the development of standards for the Jamaica Cannabis Industry. He was appointed Technical Advisor Consultant for the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica for the establishment of regulated cannabis industries. Dr Emanuel Was listed in Leaf Nation 2024 Impact list as one of the individuals making an impact in the Cannabis world.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority views Dr. Emanuel’s visit as an important step in strengthening the Federation’s policy framework, technical capacity, and public understanding as it develops a responsible, evidence-based medicinal cannabis industry.

Further details on Dr. Emanuel’s schedule, public lecture venue, and stakeholder meetings will be shared in the coming days.

For more information, please contact:

St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority

869-467-1613

sknmedcannauthority@gov.kn