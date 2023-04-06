In further demonstration of St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to the people of Haiti during this period of crisis, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, through its Permanent Representative to the United Nations, H.E. Nerys Dockery, has joined the Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti, a group charged with following closely and providing advice on the long-term development strategy of Haiti to promote socioeconomic recovery, reconstruction and stability, with particular attention to the need to ensure coherence and sustainability in international support for the country.

The government’s request for membership was endorsed by the Permanent Representative of Haiti and supported by the Permanent Representative of Canada, Chair of the Ad Hoc Advisory Group, who raised it during the plenary session of the United Nation’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) held Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The Ad Hoc Advisory Group is composed of the Permanent Representatives of Argentina, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, France, Haiti, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States of America and Uruguay to the United Nations.

“St. Kitts and Nevis being represented on this Advisory Group, which is the main committee mobilizing international action on the Haiti crisis, provides an opportunity to be in the room where critical decisions are being taken and to strengthen the Group’s efforts to address the humanitarian needs of the population, restore security and political stability and devise a people-centered development pathway to reconstruction and good governance,” said Ambassador Dockery.

“St. Kitts and Nevis will work assiduously to help shape the parameters of international support in ways that put the interest of the people of Haiti first,” she concluded.