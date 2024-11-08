Got NEWS? Email Us
St. Kitts and Nevis Honours the 2024 Class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens at Special Parliamentary Session

MPs and the 13 cohort of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis
Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 06, 2024 (SKNIS): A special session of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis was held on Wednesday, November 06, 2024, to honour 25 young individuals who are making a significant and positive impact on the lives of others and contributing to the nation’s development.

The thirteenth cohort of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis were recognised in a number of traditional and non-traditional areas including Performing Arts and School Pride, Environmental Science, Scholar Athlete, Spirit of Hope, Courage to Overcome, Most Promising Teen, Spiritual Commitment, STEAM, and more.

Photo: MPs and the 13 cohort of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis

Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, sent a message for the occasion that was read by Hasani McDonald, President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA).

Dame Marcella described the 2024 class as “an incredible group of young individuals whose achievements, passion and perseverance set them apart as leaders of today and tomorrow.”

“These 25 remarkable teens stand out not only for their accomplishments but for their commitment to making a difference often in ways that many may not even dream of at such a young age,” Her Excellency wrote. She added that their contributions to society will “create a better St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Similarly, Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, hailed the teens for demonstrating “extraordinary character, talents, leadership and fortitude in their lives thus far.”

“Tonight, we are reminded of the promise,” she said, acknowledging the challenges of antisocial behaviour that some young people have become entangled in. “We are reminded of the promise of positivity and potential that these 25 young people, who we are celebrating tonight, have already demonstrated.”

She emphasised her strong desire for the 13th annual programme to remain a key fixture in the youth development agenda, ensuring that positive young people are honoured, celebrated, and encouraged to continue demonstrating strength, faith, courage, leadership and resilience.

Each of the youth received their awards from Members of Parliament, making the ceremony the most distinctive recognition programme in St. Kitts and Nevis.

General News

Vehicle Inspections Transition to Digital Reporting Model From January 2025

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), wishes to inform the public of new improvements to the Traffic Department's Vehicle Registration System. As part of these enhancements, all vehicle inspection agencies are now required to submit inspection reports digitally to the IRD. This updated procedure will streamline the inspection process, making it faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. 
General News

SKNTVETC Colour and Sip Activity

The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) continues its awareness month of activities with a visit to the Industrial Site Day Care Center. The visit on Thursday November 07 enabled the officials to interact with a group of preschoolers through a Technical and Vocational Education activity dubbed Colour and Sip.
General News

Personal Stories Offer a Glimpse Into the Lives of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Honoured at Special Parliamentary Session

One of the teens recognised was Jaheme Warner Ventura, described as a spiritual leader and community catalyst, who was awarded for Spiritual Commitment and Leadership. The 18-year-old has a deep commitment to God and spends his free time helping others. Driven by compassion and love, Warner Ventura dedicates himself to a variety of meaningful causes. Whether organising group visits to support the sick and elderly in the community, assisting customers at his father's pharmacy, or leading young men aged 11 to 21 in the transformative Turn Around Agenda (TAG) Programme, Warner’s commitment to making a positive impact is unwavering.
General News

SKN TVET Council Encourages Technical Skills in Schools

The importance of technical skills was discussed briefly Tuesday October 5, at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) when officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) visited the institution.

