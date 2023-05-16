Activities to enhance functional and happier families will be hosted in the coming weeks as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates International Day of Families observed on May 15 each year, as well as National Family Month from May 14 to June 15.

Minister of State with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, made a national address on Monday (May 15) to mark International Day of Families being celebrated under the theme: “Demographics Trends and Families.”

In St. Kitts and Nevis, households headed by single females are the predominant household type with absentee fathers as the trend. As such, the ministry is continuing efforts to promote positive family development and to support parents and children as they grow and develop.

“A Family Matters Programme is coordinated through the Ministry to offer tips and resources to parents,” said Minister Phillip. “Family Counselling is offered through the Counselling Centre on a referral basis as well as Family Mediation through the Department of Child Probation and Child Protection.”

Activities for National Family Month begin on Tuesday (May 16). Community Development Officers will conduct a walk-through in Conaree, interacting with families in the community, being sensitized to their challenges and developing impactful interventions to address the identified issues. A similar activity takes place on June 06 in Dieppe Bay.

On May 30, a family movie night is slated to take place at the Dr. William Connor Primary School. Parents from the communities of Boyds to East Basseterre are encouraged to sign up to attend this event that promotes family bonding.

A Games Night will be held on June 09 at the Bronte Welsh Primary School. Also, an informative session on the importance of backyard gardening is scheduled for June 13 and 14. Twelve heads of household will be sensitized on small-space gardening and composting techniques.

The final activity is the NYAM Local initiative that engages seniors from communities spanning Saddler’s to Canada Estate teaching children from primary school teachers how to prepare several traditional food dishes, confectioneries, and beverages using fresh local produce. The event will be held at the Lodge-Ottley’s Community Centre on June 23.

Minister Phillip called on families to “think about how to build stronger bonds within our own homes and further extend the sense of belonging and togetherness across our communities and wider federation.”