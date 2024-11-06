Got NEWS? Email Us
St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates 20-year Partnership With American Airlines

St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates 20-year Partnership With American Airlines

General News

November 05, 2024

By Admin
Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Honourable Marsha Henderson
Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 05, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly commemorated two decades of fruitful collaboration with American Airlines on November 04, 2024, highlighting a partnership that has significantly contributed to the nation’s tourism growth and economic development.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, emphasised that American Airlines’ steadfast dedication to the Federation has been a cornerstone of its success, fostering increased connectivity and opportunity for the islands.

This celebration marked a significant milestone in a partnership that has been central to connecting St. Kitts and Nevis to global markets and supporting the nation’s tourism industry. Since American Airlines’ first flight to the island two decades ago, the airline has played an essential role in facilitating travel, fostering international connections, and contributing to the country’s economic development, said Minister Henderson.

Minister Henderson underscored that American Airlines has been more than just a carrier. She said that American Airlines has been a vital partner in breathing life into the local economy, creating opportunities for businesses, and uplifting communities across the island.

She added that American Airlines’ influence extends not only to connecting the Federation to the world but also was the catalyst that fueled the tourism industry’s ascent.

“However, this partnership is more than just flights, it’s a shared commitment to sustainable tourism. Together we are shaping a legacy that preserves the natural beauty and cultural richness of our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis for generations to come,” Minister Henderson said.

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates this partnership, the government reaffirmed its dedication to fostering collaborations that promote sustainable growth and community well-being.

General News

Vehicle Inspections Transition to Digital Reporting Model From January 2025

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), wishes to inform the public of new improvements to the Traffic Department's Vehicle Registration System. As part of these enhancements, all vehicle inspection agencies are now required to submit inspection reports digitally to the IRD. This updated procedure will streamline the inspection process, making it faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly. 
General News

SKNTVETC Colour and Sip Activity

The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) continues its awareness month of activities with a visit to the Industrial Site Day Care Center. The visit on Thursday November 07 enabled the officials to interact with a group of preschoolers through a Technical and Vocational Education activity dubbed Colour and Sip.
General News

Personal Stories Offer a Glimpse Into the Lives of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Honoured at Special Parliamentary Session

One of the teens recognised was Jaheme Warner Ventura, described as a spiritual leader and community catalyst, who was awarded for Spiritual Commitment and Leadership. The 18-year-old has a deep commitment to God and spends his free time helping others. Driven by compassion and love, Warner Ventura dedicates himself to a variety of meaningful causes. Whether organising group visits to support the sick and elderly in the community, assisting customers at his father's pharmacy, or leading young men aged 11 to 21 in the transformative Turn Around Agenda (TAG) Programme, Warner’s commitment to making a positive impact is unwavering.
General News

St. Kitts and Nevis Honours the 2024 Class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens at Special Parliamentary Session

A special session of the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis was held on Wednesday, November 06, 2024, to honour 25 young individuals who are making a significant and positive impact on the lives of others and contributing to the nation's development.

