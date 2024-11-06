St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates 20-year Partnership With American Airlines

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 05, 2024 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly commemorated two decades of fruitful collaboration with American Airlines on November 04, 2024, highlighting a partnership that has significantly contributed to the nation’s tourism growth and economic development.

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, emphasised that American Airlines’ steadfast dedication to the Federation has been a cornerstone of its success, fostering increased connectivity and opportunity for the islands.

This celebration marked a significant milestone in a partnership that has been central to connecting St. Kitts and Nevis to global markets and supporting the nation’s tourism industry. Since American Airlines’ first flight to the island two decades ago, the airline has played an essential role in facilitating travel, fostering international connections, and contributing to the country’s economic development, said Minister Henderson.

Minister Henderson underscored that American Airlines has been more than just a carrier. She said that American Airlines has been a vital partner in breathing life into the local economy, creating opportunities for businesses, and uplifting communities across the island.

She added that American Airlines’ influence extends not only to connecting the Federation to the world but also was the catalyst that fueled the tourism industry’s ascent.

“However, this partnership is more than just flights, it’s a shared commitment to sustainable tourism. Together we are shaping a legacy that preserves the natural beauty and cultural richness of our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis for generations to come,” Minister Henderson said.

As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates this partnership, the government reaffirmed its dedication to fostering collaborations that promote sustainable growth and community well-being.