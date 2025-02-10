St. Kitts And Nevis’ CBI Programme Records A Remarkable 169 Percent Increase In Applications In The Last Quarter Of 2024 

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 03, 2025 – Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) has reported a remarkable 169 percent increase in applications during the final quarter of 2024 (October-December), a clear testament to the decisive and unprecedented reformative steps taken by the Dr. Terrance Dew-led Government to transform the nation’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Notably, this significant achievement was accomplished after the CBI Programme was transitioned from a government entity in late 2024, to a statutory body.

The 169 percent increase in applications also signals the return of investor confidence in the country’s programme. Confidence in the programme and its offerings lagged as a result of the mismanagement and bad practices under the former administration.

The CIU, in an article dated January 31, 2025, stated that “Prime Minister Drew’s foresight to transition the CBI Unit to a statutory body has strengthened the Programme, continuing to attract ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking a secure and reputable second citizenship.”

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew was quoted in the article as saying, “The CIU’s transition to a statutory body was a bold step, rooted in our commitment to upholding the highest industry standards and setting a mark for others to follow. This remarkable growth reflects the transformative changes we’ve implemented to ensure transparency and efficiency. We remain steadfast in the vision to revolutionise the CBI industry, while driving sustainable development and economic prosperity for our nation. Our commitment to global security remains integral to maintaining the integrity and trustworthiness of our Citizenship by Investment Programme.”

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Drew, the government introduced a slew of legislative and structural changes to protect the CBI and ensure its long-term viability. Those reforms included the passage of the Citizenship by Investment Unit Act, which formally established the CBI Unit as a corporate body, establishing the Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD) Unit to conduct ongoing vetting of CBI citizens residing abroad, and enacting legislation that makes it a criminal offence to undersell citizenship.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains dedicated to further strengthening the CBI programme, ensuring its continued success and its contribution to the nation’s economic growth.

