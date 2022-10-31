The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela celebrated 39 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The event was celebrated with the cutting of a cake to commemorate the occasion by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Terrance Drew; Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, as well as Marco Antonio Guzmán Adrian, Chargé d’ Affaires of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, during a brief but significant ceremony on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Cabinet Room at Government Headquarters.

PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW CUTS THE ANNIVERSARY CAKE WHILE FOREIGN MINISTER DOUGLAS AND MARCO ANTONIO GUZMAN ADRIAN LOOK ON.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas welcomed Chargé d’ Affaires Guzmán Adrian and hailed the relationship between both countries as strong and fruitful and extended cordial greetings on the occasion of the established diplomatic relations.

“Beyond the Caribbean and proximity of our countries, there are also common interests through broad perspectives and foreign policy positions. It is for this reason that we reiterate our commitment to continue creating and promoting together new stages of cooperation between our two countries,” said Minister Douglas.

Dr. Douglas expressed the “willingness to continue strengthening bilateral relations and building the great history of fighting for dignity, peace, justice and the greatest possible social happiness for our people.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Venezuela for a “wonderful relationship that we have really enjoyed over the last 39 years. And to hear that we established [relations] since the 1800s really speaks volumes of our natural inclination towards each other and we really look forward to strengthening the bonds and relationship for the benefit of all our people,” Dr. Drew added.

Chargé d’ Affaires Guzmán Adrian said that through research, he discovered that the first Venezuelan Council to St. Kitts and Nevis was appointed on August 06, 1862. He noted that the “bond of brotherhood has a renewed hope, and [promises] to be a very beautiful relationship for the well-being of our two people.”

Members of the Cabinet were present to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela established diplomatic relations on October 31, 1983.