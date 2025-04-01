St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria’s GEZ Sign MOU to Launch Regional Agro Hub

Abuja, Nigeria | March 28, 2025 (PMO) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Green Economic Zone (GEZ) Special Economic Zone Management Company, based in Abuja, Nigeria.

The MOU sets the foundation for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Agro Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The agreement was signed earlier today, March 28, by Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et al, and witnessed by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

This strategic partnership follows a successful engagement at the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS 25), held recently in Abuja, where both parties explored opportunities to deepen trade and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

The GEZ Agro Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre is envisioned as a regional sales and distribution hub, facilitating the flow of agricultural and food products from Nigeria to the wider Caribbean. Products will include staples such as rice, maize, and soybean, as well as value-added goods like dairy products, baby food, snack bars, and non-alcoholic beverages—all sourced and processed through GEZ’s expansive operations in Nigeria.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward strengthening food security, promoting South-South cooperation, and positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a vital bridge between African producers and Caribbean markets.

It also reinforces the government’s commitment to building sustainable international partnerships, boosting economic resilience, and creating new opportunities for growth and development across the region.