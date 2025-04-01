Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSt. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria’s GEZ Sign MOU to Launch Regional...

St. Kitts and Nevis and Nigeria’s GEZ Sign MOU to Launch Regional Agro Hub

General NewsInternational News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Abuja, Nigeria | March 28, 2025 (PMO) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, through the Ministry of Agriculture, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Green Economic Zone (GEZ) Special Economic Zone Management Company, based in Abuja, Nigeria.

The MOU sets the foundation for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Agro Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The agreement was signed earlier today, March 28, by Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et al, and witnessed by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

This strategic partnership follows a successful engagement at the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS 25), held recently in Abuja, where both parties explored opportunities to deepen trade and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

The GEZ Agro Hub Warehouse and Logistics Centre is envisioned as a regional sales and distribution hub, facilitating the flow of agricultural and food products from Nigeria to the wider Caribbean. Products will include staples such as rice, maize, and soybean, as well as value-added goods like dairy products, baby food, snack bars, and non-alcoholic beverages—all sourced and processed through GEZ’s expansive operations in Nigeria.

This collaboration represents a significant step toward strengthening food security, promoting South-South cooperation, and positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as a vital bridge between African producers and Caribbean markets.

It also reinforces the government’s commitment to building sustainable international partnerships, boosting economic resilience, and creating new opportunities for growth and development across the region.

Latest articles

General News

How Many More Road Tragedies Before We Realize?

When a young person dies, society often pauses, if only briefly, to mourn the unfairness of it all. The loss of someone so young is particularly jarring because it reminds us of life’s fragile nature. But beyond the shock and sorrow, beyond the outpouring of grief on social media, do we ever truly learn? Or do we allow the cycle to continue, only to repeat the same conversations when the next tragedy strikes?
General News

Renovation of New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre Progressing Well

Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, joined Minister of State responsible for Social Development and Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, for a tour of the facility on Thursday (March 27, 2025). Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, guided the tour and shared critical updates on the ongoing upgrade project.
General News

St. Kitts Department Of Agriculture Establishes Crisis Response Team To Address Invasive Black Bean Bug

The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform the public that a specialized Crisis Response Team has been established to monitor and control a pest recently reported as a "black bug." The Department's Plant Quarantine Unit is actively responding to multiple reports from District 3, which encompasses villages between Old Road and St. Pauls, St. Kitts.
General News

The Rt. Hon Dr Douglas: St. Kitts and Nevis has a good government under Dr Drew

Dr Douglas, whose unwavering dedication to Constituency Number Six and the country was celebrated during an anniversary worship service at the Church of God of Prophecy in Newton Ground on Sunday March 23, made the remarks when invited by Bishop Phillip Webbe to greet the congregation that included Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew who had led the country in honouring his predecessor’s 36 years as a parliamentarian. 

More like this

General News

How Many More Road Tragedies Before We Realize?

When a young person dies, society often pauses, if only briefly, to mourn the unfairness of it all. The loss of someone so young is particularly jarring because it reminds us of life’s fragile nature. But beyond the shock and sorrow, beyond the outpouring of grief on social media, do we ever truly learn? Or do we allow the cycle to continue, only to repeat the same conversations when the next tragedy strikes?
General News

Renovation of New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre Progressing Well

Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, joined Minister of State responsible for Social Development and Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, for a tour of the facility on Thursday (March 27, 2025). Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, guided the tour and shared critical updates on the ongoing upgrade project.
General News

St. Kitts Department Of Agriculture Establishes Crisis Response Team To Address Invasive Black Bean Bug

The Department of Agriculture wishes to inform the public that a specialized Crisis Response Team has been established to monitor and control a pest recently reported as a "black bug." The Department's Plant Quarantine Unit is actively responding to multiple reports from District 3, which encompasses villages between Old Road and St. Pauls, St. Kitts.