St. Kitts and BluBoho Announce Exclusive Fine Jewelry Collaboration

Announce Exclusive Fine Jewelry CollaboratiThe safe travels, wild heart Collection Debuts with Charms Inspired by St. Christopher, Patron Saint of Travel

Basseterre, St. Kitts (30 September 2025) — St. Kitts Tourism Authority is proud to announce a meaningful collaboration with Canadian fine jewelry brand, bluboho, celebrating travel, protection, and the beauty of exploration through an exclusive jewelry capsule: safe travels, wild heart. The collaboration, launched at a media event in Toronto, Canada last week, will unfold across three distinct chapters of storytelling about the island, rolling out over the next year.

The first chapter of the collection, ‘Welcome to St. Kitts’, draws inspiration from St. Christopher, the patron saint of travel—and the official name of St. Kitts. Designed as modern-day talismans, each piece captures the spirit of discovery and the soulful beauty of St. Kitts, symbolizing both protection and adventure for those who wear the handcrafted charms.

“With this collection, Bluboho truly captured the essence of St. Kitts by drawing on its beauty, spirit of connection, and the joy of being truly immersed,” said Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “Bluboho has a highly engaged following who are seeking serenity, adventure and authenticity in their experiences and St. Kitts delivers just that – we are a haven for soulful, curious travellers.”

The Minister further explained at the packed house event that the collaboration was a unique way to increase visibility for St. Kitts, particularly heading into the crucial winter booking season.

“Partnering with Bluboho helps us create a presence where it is least expected and to appear in ways that sparks curiosity about our island,” continued Minister

Henderson. “It gives us access to an affluent, previously untapped audience in Canada, and one that is highly concerned about sustainability. Bluboho handcrafts its jewelry using ethical practices and sustainable materials and thus was a natural partner for St. Kitts as the destination has prioritized becoming a sustainable island as part of its national agenda.

A Collection in Three Chapters

The safe travels, wild heart collaboration will unfold as a story told in three chapters. The journey begins with “Welcome to St. Kitts,” introducing the first set of charms inspired by the island’s spirit of travel and adventure. The second chapter will arrive in January 2026, followed by a third in Fall 2026.

Made with recycled 14k gold and ethically sourced gemstones, including larimar, the first capsule has several charms ranging in price from $698 to $1,998 CAD. The collection is available exclusively at bluboho.com and in Bluboho retail locations across Canada. The retailer ships internationally and also has plans to market and sell the collection at select locations in St. Kitts to be announced in the future.

“When we began this collaboration with St. Kitts, it felt like kismet. As a child, my mother would tuck a St. Christopher charm into my hand before every journey—a tiny token of protection,” shares Maggie Aurocco, Founder of Bluboho. “When I first stepped foot on the island, St. Kitts wrapped me in her spell: I was struck by its emerald hills rolling into turquoise waters, salt air rich with stories, and the kindness of the locals that felt more like family than strangers. This collection is a love letter to that spirit: a keepsake of guidance, beauty, and the courage to follow your heart wherever it may lead.”