The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs continues to implement innovative strategies to improve the delivery of justice in the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. A number of cases ranging from illegal possession of firearm, attempted murder, murder, sexual offence, indecent assault, unlawful carnal knowledge and provocation manslaughter have been brought to closure during the recently concluded criminal assizes. Decisions of some of those cases are listed below:

The Crown v. Denny Harris & Kareem Jeffers – indictment 9/21 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Denny Harris of George St., Newtown and Kareem Jeffers of Pond’s Pasture were both sentenced on pleas of guilty to 7.5 years imprisonment for possession each of a loaded firearm.

Indictment 19/21 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Concerning a sexual offence case, the jury returned a verdict of ‘not guilty’, meaning the defendant will remain anonymous.

The Crown v. Michael Liddie – indictment 6/22 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Michael Liddie, age 36 of St. John St, Newtown, pleaded guilty to indecent assault on 24th May 2019 and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment.

The Crown v. Evanson Mitcham – indictment 25/18 based on 35/01 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Evanson Mitcham was resentenced to 40 years imprisonment for murder in 2001 for which he had been sentenced to death in 2022 and again in 2004.

The Crown v. T’sean Hendricks, Jerod Stapelton & Elister Thomas – indictment 17/21 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Reminding the jury the burden of proof is on the Crown to make them sure of guilt, and warning as required of caution when dealing with accomplice evidence, the jury returned verdicts on all three of not guilty.

The Crown v. Raheem Crossley – indictment 68/12 before the late Mr Justice Errol Thomas. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution chose to discontinue proceedings against Raheem Crossley after the primary witness refused to cooperate further, being unreachable. Mr Crossley was discharged as a result.

The Crown v. Michel Nicholas – Indictment 4/22 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Michel Nicholas was convicted of manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in circumstances where the Crown no longer sought a murder conviction. He will be sentenced in October 2022, after further reports on his mental health are gathered.

The Crown v. Orvis Pogson – Indictment 11/21. Orvis ‘Java’ was convicted after trial by jury of two murders in Keys, namely of his girlfriend Naomi ‘Hopie’ Finch aged 19, and her sister Jimmyliah ‘Sunshine’ Finch aged 20.

The Crown v. Alston Greene – Indictment 8/21. Alston ‘Mad’ Greene was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment. Time on remand since 16/05/18 will count, including in the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre.

Indictment 02/22 before Mr Justice Iain Morley KC. Concerning an allegation for indecent assault, the prosecution discontinued proceedings, meaning the defendant shall remain anonymous as not convicted.

The Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs intends to publish the conclusion of more cases over time as they are intended to sensitize the general public on the functioning of the courts. It is a constitutional right for every person to receive a fair trial by law.