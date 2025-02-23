Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSovereign Wealth Fund Legislation Set for Parliamentary Approval in Q1 2025

Sovereign Wealth Fund Legislation Set for Parliamentary Approval in Q1 2025

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Sovereign Wealth Fund Legislation Set for Parliamentary Approval in Q1 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 19, 2025 (PMO)– The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), with legislation scheduled for parliamentary debate and approval within the first quarter of 2025. This strategic move aims to ensure prudent management and investment of the nation’s financial resources, securing long-term economic stability and prosperity.

The proposed SWF will serve as a financial reservoir, accumulating excess revenues from various sectors, including the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program and anticipated profits from the burgeoning geothermal energy industry. By channeling these funds into the SWF, the government seeks to create a sustainable financial buffer that will support national development projects, social programs, and economic diversification efforts.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew underscored the importance of the SWF, stating, “The establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is a critical step in safeguarding our nation’s financial future. It will provide a structured and transparent mechanism for managing our resources, ensuring that both current and future generations benefit from our country’s wealth.”

The legislative framework for the SWF has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with international financial experts, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This partnership ensures that the fund adheres to global best practices in governance, transparency, and accountability.

Once operational, the SWF will be managed by an independent Board of Trustees, comprising professionals with expertise in finance, economics, and law. Regular audits and public reports will be conducted to maintain transparency and public trust in the fund’s operations.

The successful implementation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is anticipated to fortify St. Kitts and Nevis’s economic resilience, providing a stable foundation for sustained growth and development in the years to come.

Latest articles

General News

Geothermal Energy: A National Imperative – Prime Minister Drew Emphasizes Unified Commitment to Sustainable Development

Geothermal Energy: A National Imperative – Prime Minister Drew Emphasizes Unified Commitment to Sustainable Development
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Officially Launches Training Programme to Build Cybersecurity Workforce and Digital Resilience

The training programme, which is a collaborative initiative between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and leading cybersecurity training provider Protexxa out of Canada, is aimed at empowering the nation’s workforce by equipping participants with internationally recognized certifications and work-integrated learning opportunities in the rapidly expanding field of cybersecurity.
General News

NIA Honours Three Public Servants for Outstanding Performance

During the recently held NIA Ministry of Human Resources 2025 Orientation Seminar, Training Officer Mrs. Shanola Murray-Gill announced Venrick Newton, Craig David, and Ezekiel Parris as the honourees. She highlighted their contributions and the reasons behind their recognition.
General News

Possible Sold Out 2025 Music Festival, Says Tourism PS…Ticket Price To Increase

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton is encouraging festival-goers to get their tickets as soon as possible, and at the ongoing early bird special since “thousands” have been sold already for what could result in the “first-ever” sold out three-nightly event featuring twenty-six (26) acts.

More like this

General News

Geothermal Energy: A National Imperative – Prime Minister Drew Emphasizes Unified Commitment to Sustainable Development

Geothermal Energy: A National Imperative – Prime Minister Drew Emphasizes Unified Commitment to Sustainable Development
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Officially Launches Training Programme to Build Cybersecurity Workforce and Digital Resilience

The training programme, which is a collaborative initiative between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and leading cybersecurity training provider Protexxa out of Canada, is aimed at empowering the nation’s workforce by equipping participants with internationally recognized certifications and work-integrated learning opportunities in the rapidly expanding field of cybersecurity.
General News

NIA Honours Three Public Servants for Outstanding Performance

During the recently held NIA Ministry of Human Resources 2025 Orientation Seminar, Training Officer Mrs. Shanola Murray-Gill announced Venrick Newton, Craig David, and Ezekiel Parris as the honourees. She highlighted their contributions and the reasons behind their recognition.