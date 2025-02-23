Sovereign Wealth Fund Legislation Set for Parliamentary Approval in Q1 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 19, 2025 (PMO)– The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to establish a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), with legislation scheduled for parliamentary debate and approval within the first quarter of 2025. This strategic move aims to ensure prudent management and investment of the nation’s financial resources, securing long-term economic stability and prosperity.

The proposed SWF will serve as a financial reservoir, accumulating excess revenues from various sectors, including the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program and anticipated profits from the burgeoning geothermal energy industry. By channeling these funds into the SWF, the government seeks to create a sustainable financial buffer that will support national development projects, social programs, and economic diversification efforts.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew underscored the importance of the SWF, stating, “The establishment of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is a critical step in safeguarding our nation’s financial future. It will provide a structured and transparent mechanism for managing our resources, ensuring that both current and future generations benefit from our country’s wealth.”

The legislative framework for the SWF has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with international financial experts, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This partnership ensures that the fund adheres to global best practices in governance, transparency, and accountability.

Once operational, the SWF will be managed by an independent Board of Trustees, comprising professionals with expertise in finance, economics, and law. Regular audits and public reports will be conducted to maintain transparency and public trust in the fund’s operations.

The successful implementation of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is anticipated to fortify St. Kitts and Nevis’s economic resilience, providing a stable foundation for sustained growth and development in the years to come.