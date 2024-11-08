Got NEWS? Email Us
SKNTVETC Colour and Sip Activity

SKNTVETC Colour and Sip activity
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, November 07, 2024:​ The St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) continues its awareness month of activities with a visit to the Industrial Site Day Care Center. The visit on Thursday November 07 enabled the officials to interact with a group of preschoolers through a Technical and Vocational Education activity dubbed Colour and Sip.  

Mrs. Kenicia Williams, Training and Assessment Officer in the SKNTVETC disclosed that TVET is not age biased. She shared “The development of technical and vocational skills starts at an early age. One focus of teaching and learning within early childhood education is that of children learning through play. Today’s activity not only sought to support the development of fine motor skills in our students, but it exposes them to various career choices, which was depicted on their colour sheets.”

The closure of the first week in the TVET Council’s month of activities will culminate with an Open Day at the Advanced Vocational Education Center (AVEC), on Friday November 08 at 8:30 a.m. 

