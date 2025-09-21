Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSkNFA Confirms Full Payment Of Prizes And Awards For 2025 Senior Men's...

SkNFA Confirms Full Payment Of Prizes And Awards For 2025 Senior Men’s Competitions

General NewsSport

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

The SKNFA is pleased to announce that all payments of prizes for clubs and individual awards have been processed in accordance to the 2025 Senior Men’s Domestic Competitions Rules & Regulations.

2025 NBGC Premier League

1st Place: St. Paul’s United FC- $50,000.00

2nd Place: Village Superstars FC $20,000.00

3rd Place: Conaree FC- $ 8,000.00

4th Place: Cayon Rockets FC- $ 6,000.00

5th Place: St. Peter’s FC- $ 1,000.00

6th Place: United Old Road Jets FC- $ 1,000.00

7th Place: Bath United FC- $ 1,000.00

8th Place: Sandy Point FC- $ 1,000.00

9th Place: Mantab FC- $ 1,000.00

10th Place: Security Forces FC- $ 1,000.00

Regular Season Champions:

Village Superstars FC- $ 10,000.00

1st Round Winner:

Cayon Rockets FC – $1,000.00

2nd Round Winner:

Village Superstars FC – $1,000.00

2025 NBGC Premier League Individual Awards:

Coach of the Year:

George Isaac – $1,000.00

(Village Superstars FC)

Golden Glove:

Uzal Hodge – $1,000.00

(St. Paul’s United FC)

Golden Boot:

Keithroy Freeman – $1,000.00

(St. Paul’s United FC)

League MVP:

G’vaune Amory – $10,000.00

(Village Superstars FC)

Finals MVP:

Keithroy Freeman – $5,000.00

(St. Paul’s United FC)

2025 Division One League

1st Place: Dieppe Bay Eagles FC-$20,000.00

2nd Place: Newtown United FC- $ 10,000.00

3rd Place: Garden Hotspurs FC- $ 5,000.00

4th Place: Village Galaxy – $ 1,500.00

5th Place: Saddlers FC- $ 500.00

6th Place: Molineux FC- $ 400.00

7th Place: Rivers of Living Waters- $ 200.00

8th Place: Trinity Challengers FC- $ 200.00

9th Place: Conaree Fireball FC- $ 200.00

10th Place: Lodge FC- $ 200.00

1st Round Winner:

Newtown United FC – $500.00

2nd Round Winner:

Dieppe Bay Eagles FC – $500.00

2025 Division One League Individuals Awards:

Coach of the Year:

Kalia Huggins ( Dieppe Bay Eagles FC)- $500

Golden Glove:

Leonard Garraway ( Village Galaxy FC)- $500

Golden Boot:

Akanye Samuel- Francis ( Village Galaxy FC )- $500

League MVP:

Jaquan Rochester ( Dieppe Bay Eagles FC )- $5,000

Latest articles

Crime

RSCNPF Officers Participate In Regional Human Rights Training

The programme, led by the Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in collaboration with the Convention against Torture Initiative (CTI), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Caribbean Regional Office, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), began with a two-day workshop on September 8th, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis
General News

Ordinary Nevisians, Extraordinary Impact: Five receive 2025 Unsung Heroes Award

The ceremony, held on September 11 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, recognized Mr. Joseph “Joe” Claxton, Ms. Tamara “Tammy” Farrell, Ms. Pamela “Pam” Barry, Mr. Orin Perkins, and Mr. Addison Jeffers for their outstanding contributions to community life.
Social Commentary

The Essence of Celebrating Independence

When we greet each other with the words “Happy Independence” in St. Kitts and Nevis, it is more than a casual phrase. It is a moment rich with meaning - a reminder that as a people we come together, we reflect, and we toast to the occasion that binds us as one nation.
General News

PM Drew Encourages Nation to Honour Heroes by Building a Sustainable Future

By: Spokesman Newsroom BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 18th September 2025) - “The struggle of our...

More like this

Crime

RSCNPF Officers Participate In Regional Human Rights Training

The programme, led by the Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in collaboration with the Convention against Torture Initiative (CTI), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Caribbean Regional Office, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), began with a two-day workshop on September 8th, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis
General News

Ordinary Nevisians, Extraordinary Impact: Five receive 2025 Unsung Heroes Award

The ceremony, held on September 11 at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, recognized Mr. Joseph “Joe” Claxton, Ms. Tamara “Tammy” Farrell, Ms. Pamela “Pam” Barry, Mr. Orin Perkins, and Mr. Addison Jeffers for their outstanding contributions to community life.
Social Commentary

The Essence of Celebrating Independence

When we greet each other with the words “Happy Independence” in St. Kitts and Nevis, it is more than a casual phrase. It is a moment rich with meaning - a reminder that as a people we come together, we reflect, and we toast to the occasion that binds us as one nation.