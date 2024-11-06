SKN TVET Council Encourages Technical Skills in Schools

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 05, 2024:​ The importance of technical skills was discussed briefly Tuesday October 5, at the Washington Archibald High School (WAHS) when officials from the St. Kitts and Nevis Technical and Vocational Education and Training Council (SKNTVETC) visited the institution.

Representatives from SKNTVETC relayed that the school visits are a part of the month of activities with the aim to sensitize students on the importance of pursuing a career in the technical and vocational fields. It was further stated that TVET offers a more practical and hands-on approach to learning, providing students with practical, relevant skills and training needed for specific careers.

The school visits commenced at the WAHS and will continue throughout November to the various secondary schools across St. Kitts and Nevis. Visits will resume on Monday November 11, at the Cayon High, on Tuesday November 12, the Verchilds High School and the Basseterre High School on Thursday, November 14. Both the Charlestown and Gingerland Secondary Schools will be visited on Friday November 15. A visit to the Saddlers Secondary will take place on Monday November 18. School visits will culminate at the Charles E. Mills Secondary School on Thursday November 21.

SKNTVETC Awareness Month of activities is celebrated under the theme, “TVET: Igniting Potential for Holistic Growth and Development”.