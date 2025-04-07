Got NEWS? Email Us
SKN Sugar Boyz Set to Compete in One Guyana 3×3 Quest Tournament

General NewsSport

Published on

By Admin
St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Basketball Association
Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce that the national 3×3 basketball team, the SKN Sugar Boyz, will be representing the Federation at the One Guyana 3×3 Quest Tournament on April 5th – 6th , 2025, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana. The team, led by Head Coach and Team Manager Wendell Pemberton, will depart St. Kitts on Friday, April 4th, at 4:20 PM to compete in Pool A of the tournament.

The SKN Sugar Boyz will face top regional opponents, including Carolina, Ball So Hard, BVI Elites, and Untouchables. Team Roster: 1. Nashorn Maynard 2. Tyquan Rogers 3. Leroy Wilkinson 4. Cecil Angel The One Guyana 3×3 Quest is a FIBA-endorsed event that will bring together top-tier 3×3 basketball talent from across the Caribbean and beyond, providing a high-level competitive platform for teams to showcase their skills. SKNABA extends its best wishes to the SKN Sugar Boyz and encourages fans and supporters to rally behind the team as they proudly represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the international stage.

For more updates and live coverage of the tournament, follow SKNABA on social media.

