SKN on Track to Welcome Over 1 Million Cruise Passengers in the 2024/2025 Season

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – [November 1, 2024] – At a recent press conference, the Honorable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, announced that St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to achieve a historic milestone in its tourism industry. With the 2024/2025 cruise season officially underway, the Federation is projected to welcome over 1 million cruise passengers, a feat that reflects the Ministry’s sustained commitment to growth, innovation, and collaboration within the tourism sector.

This remarkable projection signifies a 22% increase in arrivals compared to the previous season and is a testament to the strategic initiatives undertaken by Minister Henderson since assuming office. Under her leadership, the Ministry has advanced numerous initiatives to make St. Kitts a premier Caribbean destination, renowned for its cultural authenticity, welcoming hospitality, and commitment to sustainability. The increased projection is the result of concerted efforts to enhance St. Kitts’ cruise infrastructure, diversify tourism offerings, and foster stronger partnerships with global cruise operators.

“This is an exciting milestone for us and underscores the effectiveness of our long-term strategies to make St. Kitts a must-visit destination in the Caribbean,” said Hon. Henderson. “Our goal is not just about increasing the number of arrivals; it’s about ensuring that every visitor has a unique and enriching experience, while also generating meaningful economic benefits for our communities. Our tourism sector is on an upward trajectory, and I am immensely proud of our team’s dedication and the collaborative efforts of our stakeholders.”

In line with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ vision of creating a sustainable island state, the Ministry of Tourism has prioritized measures to ensure that tourism benefits extend beyond seasonal highs and reach all corners of the community. Minister Henderson emphasized that the Ministry is actively promoting sustainable practices across the sector, demonstrated by the recent signing of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism. This pledge aligns with the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda and seeks to reduce tourism’s carbon footprint while preserving the Federation’s natural beauty and cultural heritage for future generations.

“The achievement of this milestone is part of a broader vision. We are building a tourism industry that is resilient, inclusive, and sustainable. Our focus is not only on high visitor numbers but on fostering an authentic Kittitian experience that strengthens our local economy, preserves our heritage, and uplifts our communities,” said Minister Henderson.

In her remarks, the Tourism Minister also highlighted several factors contributing to the record-breaking projection, including strategic partnerships with major cruise lines, ongoing enhancements to Port Zante, and a series of promotional efforts designed to spotlight St. Kitts’ unique attractions. The Minister also acknowledged the ongoing support from Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, both of which have played integral roles in increasing St. Kitts and Nevis’ cruise visibility and cruise passenger arrivals.

To accommodate the expected influx, the Ministry has worked closely with local agencies to improve the guest experience on the island, including new visitor engagement initiatives at Port Zante. Enhanced offerings now feature a blend of traditional and modern Kittitian culture, from live performances to locally crafted products, creating a dynamic and memorable experience for visitors.

Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority expressed, “St. Kitts offers a unique combination of pristine landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled hospitality. These attributes, along with our improved cruise infrastructure and collaboration with partners, are attracting more cruise visitors to our shores than ever before.”

Since taking office, Minister Henderson has consistently championed policies and programs that not only boost tourism but also provide long-term benefits for St. Kitts and Nevis. Her achievements include securing key international awards, such as the Green Destination of the Year and the Medallion Gold Award for eco-friendly destinations. These recognitions underscore St. Kitts and Nevis’’ commitment to sustainability and support the Federation’s vision as a leading environmentally-conscious destination.

“We are not stopping here,” stated Hon. Henderson. “Our ultimate objective is to make St. Kitts a year-round destination with a visitor experience that is second to none. Through hard work, innovative programming, and strategic partnerships, we are well on our way to realizing this goal.”

As the winter season approaches, Minister Henderson and her team remain optimistic about maintaining this momentum, with projections indicating that tourism will continue to play a pivotal role in bolstering the island’s economy. The Ministry’s robust programming and the commitment of its partners signal a prosperous future for St. Kitts’ tourism sector, as it becomes a beacon of sustainable and community-focused tourism in the Caribbean.