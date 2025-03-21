Got NEWS? Email Us
SKN Athletics Announces Postponement Of 2025 RAMS Interprimary And TCD Tnterschool Track & Field Championships

Sport

Published on

By Admin
Basseterre, St. Kitts – [18th March 2025] – The St. Kitts & Nevis Athletics Association (SKN Athletics) regrets to announce that the highly anticipated Rams Inter-Primary School Championship and the TDC Interschool Championships have been postponed until further notice.

This difficult decision comes after extensive deliberations with key stakeholders, including the Ministries of Education and Sports in both St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as principals and athletic coordinators from primary and secondary schools across the Federation. Despite exhaustive eff orts to finalize a feasible date and secure a suitable venue, these critical logistics remain unresolved.

SKN Athletics remains committed to ensuring that our young athletes have a fair and competitive platform to showcase their talents. We understand the significance of these events in fostering national pride, athletic development, and school spirit. As such, we continue to work diligently with all relevant parties to confi rm a new date and venue that will uphold the integrity and high standards of these championships.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of athletes, parents, coaches, and the wider public as we navigate these challenges. Rest assured, our priority is to provide an optimal and safe environment for all participants. We are optimistic that a resolution will be reached soon and will provide timely updates as new information becomes available.

