SKELEC Celebrates 14 Years Of Love, Light & Power 

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 30th, 2025)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) proudly commemorated its 14th anniversary under the theme “Celebrating 14 Years of Love, Light & Power.” This milestone was marked by a series of events that honored the company’s journey, its dedicated employees, and the loyal customers who have supported its mission since inception.

As part of the anniversary observance, SKELEC recognized outstanding individuals and teams whose contributions have shaped the company’s success:

• Power Luminary Award: Mahesh Nariani, longest-serving Board member, for his strategic leadership and dedication.

• Managerial Excellence Award: Claricia Langley-Stevens, for championing safety and operational excellence.

• Service Excellence Spotlight Award: Royan Matthew, for exemplary customer service.

• Supervisor of the Year Award: Sandra Gardner, Recaldo Gardener, and Garfield Thomas, for outstanding leadership.

• Powerhouse Award (Department of the Year): Information Technology Department, for driving digital transformation and operational efficiency.

In a special gesture of appreciation, SKELEC also honored staff actively involved in restoration efforts following Tropical Storm Erin. The General Manager’s Award was presented to Jamal Matthew, Akeem Williams, Recaldo Gardener, and Dion Walters for their resilience and teamwork.

Additionally, the Bright Spark Award was given to 20 employees, recognizing their creativity, passion, and innovative spirit that continue to illuminate the workplace.

Following the awards ceremony, SKELEC hosted its Customer Appreciation Day on September 18, 2025. The event was dedicated to celebrating the customers who have supported the company throughout its 14-year journey. Attendees were treated to:

• Branded promotional giveaways, including eco-friendly tote bags, water bottles, and other useful items.

• Complimentary health screenings, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, offering checks for blood pressure, glucose levels, HIV testing, and general wellness.

• Therapeutic massages, creating a relaxing and rejuvenating experience for guests.

Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, commemorating SKELEC’s 14th Anniversary, stated that our customers are the heart of everything we do. “This anniversary is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a tribute to the people who have stood with us over the years. We remain committed to delivering reliable service, fostering innovation, and being a source of light and power in our community,” Williams said.

As SKELEC looks to the future, the company remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening its bond with the community.

