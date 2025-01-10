Got NEWS? Email Us
SKELEC Announces Grand Prize Winner of Light Up Your Christmas Promotion

Basseterre, St. Kitts (January 9th, 2025)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. is excited to announce Andrew Abraham as the grand prize winner of its Light Up Your Christmas with SKELEC promotion! Andrew has taken home an amazing cash prize of $5,000, lighting up his holiday season.

This holiday initiative invited customers to participate by keeping their accounts in good standing or addressing their arrears. To qualify for the grand prize or weekly cash prizes, customers were required to clear their bill or pay $250 or more towards their arrears. Payments were made easy and convenient through various channels, including in-store, over the phone, online, at any local bank, via online banking, or by using the cheque drop box at SKELEC’s Central Street location.

SKELEC also awarded four weekly winners of $500 each during the promotion. The winners were:

• Week One: Mr. Malik Liburd
• Week Two: Mr. Alexander Tyson
• Week Three: Ms. Arabella Henry
• Week Four: Ms. Sharmane Hunter

“SKELEC is proud to give back to our valued customers through the Light Up Your Christmas with SKELEC promotion. This is our way of saying thank you for your continued support. Congratulations to Mr. Andrew Abraham and our weekly winners of $500 cash. We remain dedicated to serving the people of St. Kitts with reliable electricity and rewarding programs that benefit our community,” expressed Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC.

SKELEC extends its gratitude to all participants for making this promotion a success and reminds customers to stay connected for future opportunities to win.

