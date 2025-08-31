Got NEWS? Email Us
SKAVA Youth Athletes Participate in CAZOVA U18 Beach Volleyball Development Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis. August 27, 2025. The St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA), with the steadfast support of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), continues its commitment to nurturing youth talent through international exposure and competition.

Four young volleyballers – Shaylee Pinney (16), Celina Alwani (14), Troy Shwamber (12), and Vansh Aidasani (13) – are currently in Tobago representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) U18 Beach Volleyball Development Camp and Tournament, taking place from August 27–30.

The athletes are accompanied by Coach Rick Swan, who is spearheading player development initiatives within SKAVA.

“We hope that this development program provides valuable training and competition experience for these athletes,” Coach Swan said, underscoring the importance of opportunities that blend high-level training with international exposure.

SKAVA President Glenn Quinlan also expressed enthusiasm for the initiative.

“The objectives are to get our young players experience, exposure, and a better understanding of the game. This is a significant step in their development and for the future of volleyball in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Quinlan added.

The participation of these athletes in the CAZOVA program is made possible through the continued partnership and support of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee.

Notably, all four athletes have already gained competitive experience at home through the St. Kitts Pro-Am Beach Volleyball Circuit, which hosts quarterly competitions and serves as a critical platform for developing young talent.

This latest initiative reflects SKAVA’s ongoing efforts to create pathways for emerging players, positioning St. Kitts and Nevis as an active participant in the regional volleyball landscape.

