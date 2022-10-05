Shawn White is the new Chairman of the Board of the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

Mr. White received his Letter of Appointment on Tuesday, October 04, 2022, from the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Housing.

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley congratulated Mr. White on his appointment to lead the Board over the next three (3) years.

Chairman White said that he was honoured to have been asked to fill this role.

“I am excited about the new opportunity,” he said. “Housing is a big thing in St. Kitts and Nevis and I think that with proper guidance and management, the NHC can fulfil its mandate of providing housing for the indigent in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The chairman said that his background in management and financing are assets that will enhance his effectiveness when making critical decisions.

“With an inclusive Board, sound ideas and group thinking, we will be able to turn around the NHC and guide it back on the path that it was intended to be on from its inception,” Mr. White stated.

Chairman White thanked Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Hanley and others for the confidence they have reposed in him. Mr. White expressed a strong desire to make a positive difference in housing and said that he will “make his country proud.”

Deputy Prime Minister Hanley extended appreciation to outgoing NHC chair Malvie James and the entire Board of Directors for their service to bettering lives in the Federation.