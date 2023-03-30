Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, publicly commended the many workers employed in the manufacturing sector for their continued sterling contribution to St. Kitts and Nevis’ economy.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the workers, many of whom are ladies – close to 400 if not more – who are still employed in the manufacturing sector. I want to emphasize that their work is dignified work,” said Senior Minister Douglas during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room. “I want them to know that their role is critically important to the overall economic development of our country and that the government will stand beside them.”

Senior Minister Douglas touched briefly on increasing the minimum wage, noting that it is time to further the conversation and for serious action.

“The government will stand with the commitments that we have made, that there needs to be an improvement in the minimum wage that they earn. This is a matter that is on the front burner of this administration,” he said.

Dr. Douglas said that although the manufacturing sector continues to be a challenge, the government will continue to show support and be interested in the workers’ welfare, progress and development.

Last week, Senior Minister Dr. Douglas and his Team from the Consumer Affairs Department (CAD) commenced an official working visit to manufacturing plants in St. Kitts. The team’s presence gave added support to the significant role the factory workers play in national development and the empowerment of citizens. It provided Senior Minister Dr. Douglas and his team the opportunity to interact with management and workers.