Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS): The 90-Day Campaign Against Violence and Crime, launched in St. Kitts and Nevis in September 2024, was a resounding success as it fostered enhanced collaboration among public, private, and civil society stakeholders, and encouraged a deeper focus on the root causes of crime. The outcome of the campaign facilitated the development of evidence-based strategies aimed at ensuring long-term safety and security.

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.

“In order for us to sustainably address violence and crime, we have to do it in partnership. Again, people, programming, partnerships. In order for any of those things to work, we have to make sure that we work in partnership. We have to recreate the communities of care and compassion that were once there before,” she stated, while presenting in the National Assembly on December 17, 2024, during the Budget Debate 2025.

Photo: Minister of State Phillip

“And that is why citizen security is touted as a very comprehensive approach. It not only focuses on national security, which focuses on justice and punishment, but it also considers individual well-being and security. That’s what citizen security is about. It’s about encouraging us and imploring all of us to think about, as individuals, how we ensure we take care of each other.”

Minister of State Phillip, who co-chaired the aforementioned 90-Day Campaign, noted that the ministry she leads will continue to meaningfully engage with all stakeholders.

“I want to encourage and express the commitment from the Ministries of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities, as we have the work of focusing on programmes and interventions for human and social development,” Honourable Phillip stated. “We will continue to stay committed to driving community and human social development through our focus on people, interventions and partnerships.”

These partnerships will be inter-ministerial and with persons, organisations and agencies in the community.