School Counsellors Participate in Professional Development Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Friday, November 7, 2025: School counsellors across the island participated in a Professional Development Day under the theme “Nurturing the Nurturer” on Wednesday, February 5th, 2025.

The event provided counsellors with opportunities for training, collaboration, and discussions on best practices in student guidance and support. Topics covered included positive psychology, self-compassion, and well-being.

Mrs. Sasha-Gay McDermott, Guidance Counsellor Coordinator, highlighted the importance of acknowledging school counsellors.

“This week we are pausing to pour back into our counsellors to ensure that we let them know that we appreciate the work that they do. The work that they do is valuable to our students and our federation. Today we have our professional development day, and we are having persons who are within the field of psychology pouring back into our counsellors.”

She further expressed her gratitude to the many stakeholders who made the week of activities possible.

“We also want to use this opportunity to thank the Ministry of Education for helping to facilitate this week of activities for our school counsellors. A special thank you to our corporate sponsors who came on board and supported us to make sure that our school counsellors feel valued and appreciated.”

The Professional Development Day formed part of the week of activities for school counsellors that was designed to recognize and celebrate the vital role of counsellors in the education sector. Other activities included School Counsellors Day, and Volunteerism Day, each emphasizing different aspects of their contribution to student welfare and community development.