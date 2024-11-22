Got NEWS? Email Us
Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

General News

Published on

By Admin
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts— November 19, 2024 (PMO) — Speaking on WINN FM’s Inside the News program, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in response to comments from the host, clarified that the government’s decision to implement an 8% salary increase for civil servants was driven by a commitment to improving financial stability and economic empowerment, rather than being tied to the concept of a “double salary.”

PM Drew emphasized that the increase is part of a broader strategy to invest in people, ensuring sustainable financial benefits for civil servants and their families.

“Our focus is on the people—on ensuring stability, security, and creating opportunities for them to thrive in the long term.”

The Prime Minister explained that while the 8% increase effectively equates to an additional month’s pay over a year, the intention was not to draw comparisons to traditional ‘double salaries’ but to provide consistent and sustainable financial advantages.

“This increase empowers civil servants every month, impacting their ability to save, invest, and plan for the future,” PM Drew said.

The salary adjustment reflects the government’s people-centered approach, delivering tangible long-term benefits for workers:
* The increase enhances contributions to Social Security, ensuring higher pensions upon retirement.

* With a higher base salary, civil servants can access better loan terms and financing opportunities, enabling them to invest in housing, education, and other priorities.

* Civil servants now qualify for increased benefits, including sick leave, maternity leave, and disability payments, further solidifying their financial security.

“This approach provides greater stability and security for workers while enabling them to stand on stronger financial footing. We are building a future where our workforce feels supported and empowered. The focus will always be on our people, not on political optics or short-term wins.”

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating that the government’s policies are designed to foster growth, stability, and security for civil servants and their families. “Our goal is to ensure that every citizen feels the benefits of a strong and resilient economy. This increase is a reflection of that commitment.”

