Saint Kitts and Nevis Records Zero Maternal Deaths in 2026 Thus Far

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 12th, 2026 (PMO) – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew revealed today, February 12th, that Saint Kitts and Nevis has recorded zero maternal deaths so far in 2026, a milestone he described as one of the clearest indicators of a strong and responsive healthcare system.

“What does that mean?” the Prime Minister asked during his address, adding that, “Not one pregnant woman who carried life within her has died.”

Dr. Drew, who also holds responsibility for Ministry of Health, noted that maternal mortality is globally regarded as a key measure of the strength of a nation’s health system.

The Prime Minister credited doctors, nurses, midwives, and allied health professionals for their dedication and highlighted expanded investments in maternal care, prevention initiatives, and the strengthening of public health systems.

He also used the opportunity to encourage citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles.

“If you have a healthcare system that can ensure that pregnant women, who are among the most vulnerable, receive safe care, then that system is strong,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that declining overall mortality trends, expanded pediatric support through the Children’s Medical Fund, and new healthcare infrastructure investments are all part of a deliberate strategy.

“This is not accidental progress,” he stated. “It is the result of deliberate policy, strategic investment, and the highest dedication of our healthcare professionals.”