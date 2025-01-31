Got NEWS? Email Us
Saint Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Commitment to Its Nationals Amid Global Repatriation...

Saint Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Commitment to Its Nationals Amid Global Repatriation Efforts

General News

Published on

Coat of Arms of St. Kitts & Nevis
The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis holds fast to the notion that our citizens are the bedrock of our nation. We support the right of our nationals to become global citizens and applaud their efforts to explore opportunities in other countries, both near and far.

While new developments suggest that over 1.4 million nationals of various countries are expected to be repatriated to their homelands, and this includes 68 nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the government is mindful that the repatriation process begins with official communication from the sending country. As such, we await such official communication.

At the same time, Saint Kitts and Nevis will not turn its back on any of its nationals and will make its best effort to resettle our people in the lands of their birth. We believe that each son and daughter of our country has skills and talents that can serve the advancement of our sustainable island state.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a caring and progressive nation and the care we give must always be extended to our brothers and sisters without reservation or consternation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will work cordially with all nation-states as an advocate and champion for human rights. While we encourage all countries to be havens of humanity, we do our part to ensure that our nationals will always have a place in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Latest articles

Crime

Plea Negotiations and Agreements Bill, 2024, Successfully Passed Into Law

The Bill, which was presented for debate by Attorney General (AG), the Honourable Garth Wilkin, in the National Assembly on Thursday, January 30, 2025, introduces a structured legal framework for plea negotiations and agreements. Attorney General Wilkin emphasised the significance of the Bill, noting that it aligns with international best practices and regional commitments to criminal justice reform. He highlighted the Needham’s Point Declaration on Criminal Justice Reform, which underscores the necessity of plea bargaining as a tool to expedite case resolution and ensure fairness in judicial processes.
Crime

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Introduces Tougher Fines and Penalties to Deter Careless and Reckless Driving Practices

The amendments to the Vehicles and Road Traffic Act include an increase in fines for reckless and dangerous driving from $4,000 to $6,000-$8,000, with repeat offenders facing a fine of up to $20,000. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any substance that alters your judgment now carries a fine of up to $10,000 in the first instance and a fine of up to $20,000 for repeat offences, with longer imprisonment terms. In addition, causing death by dangerous driving now carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, while causing death by careless driving carries a penalty of imprisonment up to six years.
General News

Nevis Ministry of Finance Reveals Significant Exemptions and Concessions to Attract Returning Nationals, Diaspora Investment

The Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has unveiled a comprehensive set of exemptions and concessions under a significantly enhanced Returning National/Diaspora Investment Policy launched on January 21, 2025. 
General News

The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Supports Plastic Ban with Reusable Shopping Bags

In a proactive move to support the Government’s ban on single-use plastics, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) has announced the distribution of reusable shopping bags to the public. This initiative aligns with the bank's commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and supporting national policies aimed at safeguarding the natural environment.

