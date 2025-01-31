Saint Kitts and Nevis Reaffirms Commitment to Its Nationals Amid Global Repatriation Efforts

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis holds fast to the notion that our citizens are the bedrock of our nation. We support the right of our nationals to become global citizens and applaud their efforts to explore opportunities in other countries, both near and far.

While new developments suggest that over 1.4 million nationals of various countries are expected to be repatriated to their homelands, and this includes 68 nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the government is mindful that the repatriation process begins with official communication from the sending country. As such, we await such official communication.

At the same time, Saint Kitts and Nevis will not turn its back on any of its nationals and will make its best effort to resettle our people in the lands of their birth. We believe that each son and daughter of our country has skills and talents that can serve the advancement of our sustainable island state.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a caring and progressive nation and the care we give must always be extended to our brothers and sisters without reservation or consternation.

Saint Kitts and Nevis will work cordially with all nation-states as an advocate and champion for human rights. While we encourage all countries to be havens of humanity, we do our part to ensure that our nationals will always have a place in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis.