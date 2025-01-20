Saint Kitts and Nevis Pioneers Cutting-Edge Border Management in the Caribbean

Basseterre, Saint Kitts (January 17, 2025) – Saint Kitts and Nevis is on track to become the first nation in the Caribbean to implement an advanced Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) system by mid-2025. This transformative initiative was highlighted during an introductory meeting on January 17, 2025, with key national stakeholders and the leadership team of Travizory Border Security SA, headed by CEO Renaud Irminger.

CEO Renaud Irminger

The introduction of the eTA system is a vital step in the government’s ongoing mission to transform Saint Kitts and Nevis into the first Sustainable Island State. By leveraging digital innovation and modern technologies, the government is enhancing the delivery of public services while fostering economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social well-being.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, the Honourable Dr Terrance M. Drew, underscored this vision, stating: “Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to lead the region in adopting this innovative system. The eTA not only strengthens our security but also simplifies processes for travellers and citizens, reducing wait times, enhancing efficiency, and elevating our tourism experience. This initiative reflects our commitment to digital transformation as a cornerstone of becoming a Sustainable Island State.”

The eTA system represents a bold step in modernising border management, leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and facial biometrics. Its benefits include:

* Enhanced National Security by providing immigration and law enforcement agencies with advanced tools to screen for security risks, prevent high-risk travellers from entering, and combat issues like human smuggling, drug trafficking, and financial crimes.

* Streamlined processes for travellers and citizens by offering a paperless, efficient process that reduces wait times at ports of entry, simplifies entry requirements, and ensures a smoother arrival experience.

* Strengthened tourism offerings by positioning Saint Kitts and Nevis as a leader in tourism innovation by improving the visitor experience and showcasing the nation’s forward-thinking approach to digital integration.

* Global compliance by making Saint Kitts and Nevis fully compliant with international security standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United Nations.

While eTAs often include a small administrative fee, Saint Kitts and Nevis citizens and nationals of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will be exempt. For other travellers, the eTA fee will be determined and announced well in advance of the system’s launch, ensuring transparency and ease of planning for visitors.

This initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration; Customs and Excise; Tourism; Information, Communications and Technology; and Justice and Legal Affairs. It underscores the government’s dedication to leveraging technology to enhance public services and drive national progress.

As Saint Kitts and Nevis steps boldly into this new era, the eTA system exemplifies its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. By modernising its border management and embracing digital transformation, the nation is not only safeguarding its future but also enhancing the experience for all who call it home or come to visit.