The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas continues to forge strong partnerships on the side-lines of the 44th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

On Thursday 16th February, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas held bilateral talks with the Ambassador of Japan, H.E. Matsubara Yukata.

The engagement covered a wide range of issues including expanding cooperation to tackle current challenges to food security, fisheries, and sustainable marine life and tourism. Both sides also expressed their commitment to continue to support each other in the international arena.

Foreign Minister Douglas used the opportunity to congratulate Japan on its successful bid to host EXPO 2025 in Osaka, confirmed Saint Kitts and Nevis’ participation, and wished Japan well as it continues to prepare for this highly anticipated international exhibition.

Ambassador Matsubara also congratulated Dr. Douglas on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and reiterated the strong and friendly bonds that both countries have built on a firm foundation of shared values.

Turning attention to the Japanese presidency of the G7 and the Summit in Hiroshima in May 2023, Dr. Douglas in extending congratulations and wishes for success, also articulated some of the pivotal issues Small Island Developing States (SIDS) continue to confront and expressed appreciation in advance for Japan’s advocacy role in this premier international forum.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Japan enjoy almost 40 years of strong collaboration to build capacity and strengthen systems in key areas such as diplomacy, disaster management, fisheries and the environment.