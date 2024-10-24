Got NEWS? Email Us
Saddlers Primary School Culminates First Ever Anti-bullying Week With Rally

Saddlers Primary School Culminates First Ever Anti-bullying Week With Rally

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, October 24, 2024: Saddlers Primary School successfully concluded its inaugural Anti-Bullying Week with a rally held on Thursday, October 24. The week was held under the theme ‘Reach Out, Speak Out. Bullying Must Be Wiped Out’ and aimed to raise awareness about bullying while promoting kindness, empathy, and respect among students.

The grand finale of the observance brought together students, teachers, and parents in a vibrant show of solidarity against bullying. 

Guidance Counsellor, Ms. Rakeel Bradshaw, shared

“Today we climaxed with having a rally in the community where we chanted the theme. We engaged the community with our rally, so we are trying to have a team effort with the community members so we can promote this in our schools.”

Throughout the week, students and staff participated in special-themed events, each day carrying a unique message. Monday, dubbed “Make a Friend Monday”, encouraged students to reach out to someone new and foster friendships. Tuesday followed with “Thoughtful Tuesday”; a day dedicated to small acts of kindness that highlighted the importance of compassion in daily interactions. “Words Matter Wednesday” emphasized the power of language, reminding students that words can either uplift or hurt others.

As Saddlers Primary School looks ahead, the staff is committed to continuing efforts that promote positive behavior and ensure a safe, nurturing environment for all students.

