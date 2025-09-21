Got NEWS? Email Us
RSCNPF Officers Participate In Regional Human Rights Training

Officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) recently joined regional counterparts in a week of training focused on strengthening human rights protection and professional policing standards.

The programme, led by the Attorney General’s Office and Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs in collaboration with the Convention against Torture Initiative (CTI), the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Caribbean Regional Office, and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), began with a two-day workshop on September 8th, 2025. St. Kitts and Nevis

From September 8th to 10th, members of the RSCNPF, the St. Kitts Bar Association, His Majesty’s Prison, senior officials from Dominica, Saint Lucia, and other stakeholders received core human rights training and examined the UN human rights system, treaty body reporting, and obligations under the Convention against Torture.

The second part of the workshop, held from the 11th to 12th and engaged RSCNPF officers in advanced practical sessions. Commissioner of Police James Sutton opened this segment and described the training as timely in light of evolving criminality and the need for stronger investigative techniques.

The training modules focused on topics such as investigative interviewing, memory, and witness psychology. Facilitators included international experts William Weber Cecconello, Psychologist (CogJus), and Fernando Guzzi, Police Commissioner of Santa Catarina, Brazil, alongside contributions from CTI human rights officers.

These engagements form part of the Federation’s broader justice reform agenda and our national commitment to working with OECS partners and international bodies to strengthen accountability and public trust in law enforcement.

