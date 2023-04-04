Safety and security lie at the heart of the prosperity of any nation. As such, the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) are collaborating to ensure that citizens feel safe and secure.

This was according to the Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, as he used the occasion at the April 04 Sitting of Parliament to update the general public on matters arising out of a meeting held today with Members of the High Command.

“Together, they are collaborating even closer to make more resources available in terms of manpower and national security. Our ministry will not allow any resource to be withheld that is necessary to deal with the situation at hand,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “This government has not shied away from anything… and this government will not shy away from the issues of national security.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew appealed to the general public to work closely with the security forces.

“I want to ask the public and all of our citizens to support the security forces – the Police and the Defence Force – as they implement their plan to deal with the issues of national security. I ask our people for calm,” said the National Security Minister. “I also want to say to those who are involved in criminal activities that crime doesn’t pay in the long run. There are opportunities that we want our young men to take advantage of.”



Dr. Drew noted that the government continues to promote gender equity and diversity.

“We are bringing on a consultant in our government to look specifically at men and boys—the specific issues to study and understand, more so, as to implement sustainable long-term programmes to ensure that we keep our men and boys on the right track,” said the Prime Minister. “This is a serious approach that we are going to take. We have communicated with regional partners to make sure that we leave no stone unturned in dealing with this.”