The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to share the attached information from the Embassy of Romania relating to the 2023 Call for Scholarships.

Please note that scholarships are not offered in the fields of medicine, dental medicine and pharmacy.

Successful applicants are required to study the language for one year before beginning their programme of choice.

Interested candidates should complete and submit the application form online via https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro/. Please have all documents ready to upload to the portal. Such documents include a copy of one’s diploma/highest degree, academic transcripts, birth certificate, passport, and curriculum vitae.

After submitting the application online, please print a copy and deliver it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located in Port Zante.

Further information pertaining to the scholarships may be accessed at https://www.mae.ro/en/node/10251

Please note that a deadline of 1st of March, 2023 has been set for the submission of all applications.

Please click on the pdf link below for more information.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/6d148c1d-d15f-9d56-cc44-a2f1807d4360/Romanian_Scholarships_Programme_Information.pdf