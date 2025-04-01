Renovation of New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre Progressing Well

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, March 28, 2025 (SKNIS): The major renovation project at the New Horizon Rehabilitation Centre in Harris’ Village is proceeding well as the government works to ensure that the juvenile facility offers a safe, secure and supportive environment for its residents and staff.

Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Social Development, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, joined Minister of State responsible for Social Development and Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, for a tour of the facility on Thursday (March 27, 2025). Director of the Public Works Department, George Gilbert, guided the tour and shared critical updates on the ongoing upgrade project.

PWD Director Gilbert engages with Minister of State Phillip on the tour of New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre

He noted that multiple contractors were invited to submit bids and were subsequently awarded segments of the extensive work, which includes upgrades to the electrical infrastructure, replacement of ceiling tiles, roof repairs, relocating water storage tanks, and constructing driveways and walkways on the facility grounds. A second phase of the project work will include renovating the Assessment Centre, replacing steel railings, staircases and window grills, as well as replacing all windows in the two-storey building.

“The project is going smoothly,” said Director Gilbert, noting that several contractors have benefitted from the scope of work. He added that most of the major work will be completed before June 2025.

Honourable Phillip expressed pleasure with the progress to date. She noted that ministry officials are currently assessing bid submissions from various contractors to undertake other aspects of the project in a subsequent phase.

“We are in great anticipation that we should be able to move back into this facility within this year, and so we continue to make sure that the works are pushed and progressing as intended,” said Minister of State Phillip. “It’s all looking good. The work is certainly ongoing, and we want to thank all of the contractors who have been here daily doing the work, as well as all of the staff in the Ministry of Social Development and the [Department] of Public Works for making sure that we get things done.”