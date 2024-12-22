Got NEWS? Email Us
Reduction in Prices Expected as St Kitts and Nevis Government Lowers VAT Rate for First Half of 2025

General NewsWorkers News

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2024 (SKNIS): Prices in St. Kitts and Nevis are widely expected to fall in 2025, as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis introduces a temporary reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT).

A VAT Relief Holiday was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, during his 2025 Budget Address delivered in the National Assembly on December 16, 2024. He noted that for the first six months of 2025, the VAT Rate, which is charged at 17 percent will be reduced to 13 percent.

“This VAT Relief Holiday will ensure more in your pocket, empowering families to better manage their expenses while maintaining their quality of life,” said Dr. Drew.

The temporary reduction in VAT, coupled with other measures such as the new Budget Boost Wallet initiative that will provide $250 per month for eligible individuals earning less than $5,000 per month for the first six months next year, and an increase in the minimum wage from $430 to $500 per week from July 01, 2025, is expected to enhance consumer earnings.

“To safeguard these savings, our recently passed Consumer Protection Act, and other relevant laws, will allow for strict monitoring of businesses to prevent price gouging or unfair practices,” the prime minister stated. “This Government remains purposeful and unyielding in our commitment to fairness, affordability, and protecting the interests of all citizens.”

Prime Minister Drew added that the strategic decision will help to further reduce the impact of inflation and assist households to adjust as multiple measures to stimulate the economy gain momentum.

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.
“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”

