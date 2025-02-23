Reckless Driving Persists Despite Stiffer Penalties-Why?

The reckless behaviour on our roads is as infuriating as it is alarming. Even with stiffer penalties in place, some drivers continue to speed, overtake carelessly, and disregard the rules of the road. Why?

In recent times, road fatalities and injuries have sparked public outcry, calling on the government to impose harsher measures to address reckless driving. Tougher penalties have been introduced to curb the dangerous habits that threaten lives daily. Yet, here we are-still gasping at the unchanged and unacceptable actions of some motorists.

This reality makes one thing painfully clear: road safety is an individual responsibility. It should not take fines, injuries, or even deaths to compel drivers to exercise caution. If it does, then we must question the selfishness behind such behaviour. Every time a driver chooses to speed excessively, ignore road signs, or take unnecessary risks, they are gambling with lives-not just their own, but those of innocent road users, including pedestrians and other motorists.

That said, credit must be given to those who do drive responsibly-the ones who understand that getting to their destination safely is far more important than getting there quickly. These drivers respect the rules, remain alert, and consider the safety of everyone on the road.

However, recklessness is not limited to drivers. Another concerning issue is the behaviour of some early morning pedestrians who use the roads for their health walks and even those who might choose to walk to work or elsewhere. Some fail to wear reflective vests or light-colored clothing, making them nearly invisible in the dim morning light. This too is dangerous and irresponsible. Pedestrians must recognize their role in road safety. Just as drivers are expected to be cautious and follow the rules, pedestrians must take steps to ensure they can be seen by oncoming traffic.

The road is a shared space. Whether behind the wheel or on foot, every individual must commit to responsibility, awareness, and consideration. Let us not wait for another tragedy to remind us of the consequences of reckless behavior.