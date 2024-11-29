Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsPublic Urged to Dispose of Garbage Properly and Maintain the Cleanliness of...

Public Urged to Dispose of Garbage Properly and Maintain the Cleanliness of Independence Square

General News

Published on

By Admin
Minister Clarke (right) and PS Dore Tyson
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 28, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking strong support from the general public to protect ongoing efforts to upgrade the aesthetics and cleanliness of the historical Independence Square.

On Wednesday’s (November 27, 2024) edition of InFocus, Sherilita “Shez” Dore Tyson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, announced an ongoing capital project in Independence Square that includes replacing broken railings, adding new tables and benches, repairing the central fountain, and applying fresh coats of paint.

Permanent Secretary Dore Tyson, said that unbelievably persons are already trying to undo work already completed.

“Someone is using the darkness of night to unscrew the benches because they are trying to take the concrete benches out of The Square. It is countering what we are trying to do which is to make The Square a comfortable place where you can just take a breather,” she stated.

Photo: Minister Clarke (right) and PS Dore Tyson

The Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, strongly condemned the increasing habit of individuals leaving garbage in Independence Square.

“Now if you have your lunch and there is no bin, walk with your garbage. Don’t leave your KFC box on the bench. If you close your store, don’t bring your shoe boxes to The Square,” she emphasised. “I’m very passionate about it because the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) ticketed the business owners and we have three more to ticket.”

The minister noted that legislative changes will be made in the near future to increase ticket penalties from $500 to a more substantial figure.

“Do not bring your garbage from your office and your business and your store to The Square, and then you are going to complain that St. Kitts is not beautiful or how we have the place looking like this [especially], in the tourist season,” she stated. “You are undoing what we need to do to support tourism-based livelihoods.”

Minister Clarke is urging the public to cooperate by not littering and reporting any instances of such.

Latest articles

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
Business

TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

A revolutionary  innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.
General News

The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation Will Be Sending One Athlete to Participate in the World Aquatics Championship (25m) Taking Place in Budapest This...

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The World Aquatics Swimming Championship is set to take...

More like this

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
Business

TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

A revolutionary  innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.