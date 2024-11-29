Public Urged to Dispose of Garbage Properly and Maintain the Cleanliness of Independence Square

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 28, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Sustainable Development is seeking strong support from the general public to protect ongoing efforts to upgrade the aesthetics and cleanliness of the historical Independence Square.

On Wednesday’s (November 27, 2024) edition of InFocus, Sherilita “Shez” Dore Tyson, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, announced an ongoing capital project in Independence Square that includes replacing broken railings, adding new tables and benches, repairing the central fountain, and applying fresh coats of paint.

Permanent Secretary Dore Tyson, said that unbelievably persons are already trying to undo work already completed.

“Someone is using the darkness of night to unscrew the benches because they are trying to take the concrete benches out of The Square. It is countering what we are trying to do which is to make The Square a comfortable place where you can just take a breather,” she stated.

Photo: Minister Clarke (right) and PS Dore Tyson

The Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, strongly condemned the increasing habit of individuals leaving garbage in Independence Square.

“Now if you have your lunch and there is no bin, walk with your garbage. Don’t leave your KFC box on the bench. If you close your store, don’t bring your shoe boxes to The Square,” she emphasised. “I’m very passionate about it because the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) ticketed the business owners and we have three more to ticket.”

The minister noted that legislative changes will be made in the near future to increase ticket penalties from $500 to a more substantial figure.

“Do not bring your garbage from your office and your business and your store to The Square, and then you are going to complain that St. Kitts is not beautiful or how we have the place looking like this [especially], in the tourist season,” she stated. “You are undoing what we need to do to support tourism-based livelihoods.”

Minister Clarke is urging the public to cooperate by not littering and reporting any instances of such.