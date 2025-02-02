Got NEWS? Email Us
Prison Official Proceeds on Vacation Following Legal Proceedings Involving Daughter

29-year-old Shantrice Dorset (Police Photo)
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 30th January 2025)-According to information coming from the police public relations office, Commissioner of Corrections Franklin Dorset is on vacation following the recent legal proceedings involving his daughter, Crown Prosecutor 29-year-old Shantrice Dorset.

The Ministry of National Security has communicated its commitment to upholding transparency, fairness, and the enforcement of the Federation’s laws, ensuring impartial justice and accountability in all proceedings.

Ms. Dorset of the Bladen Housing Project, was charged on January 23rd, 2025, with six offences including two counts of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, one count of Accessory after the Fact to Murder, one count of Misconduct in Public Office, and one count of Corruption. 

An additional charge of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice was also laid against her in relation to the offences that were reportedly committed between July 20th, 2024, and October 30th, 2024.

Following her arrest, she was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

In light of these developments, the Ministry of National Security has emphasized that the judicial system is dedicated to delivering impartial justice while maintaining the highest standards of accountability and transparency throughout this and all other relevant proceedings.

The Ministry has also extended gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding as it works to uphold these principles.

Honouring Our Local History: A Duty to Ourselves and Future Generations

This week, St. Kitts and Nevis observed the 90th anniversary of the Buckley’s [Riot] Uprising (28th January 1935)-a defining moment in our nation’s history that played a crucial role in advancing the cause of social justice in the region. The uprising, in which three workers lost their lives and nine others were injured, was a bold statement against oppression and a catalyst for change that resonated beyond our shores.
Woman, Child Identified Among Dead Bodies on Drifting Vessel Near Nevis

Law enforcement confirmed that all individuals were deceased before the boat entered St. Kitts and Nevis territorial waters. Identification documents recovered on board indicate that some of the deceased may have originated from Mali, West Africa. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is working to verify identities and determine the circumstances leading to the incident.
Deane Glasford Primary School Celebrates 25 years of Academic Prominence 

The staff and students of the Deane – Glasford Primary School devoted time to honor the academic excellence of the institution on Tuesday, January 28 with a special assembly. The ceremony, held at the school focused on the theme “Celebrating 25 Years. Shaping Minds, Changing Lives and Inspiring Greatness”.
Ministry of Education Takes Proactive Measures to Combat Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Outbreak on Nevis

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is taking decisive action in response to a recent outbreak of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, which has seen more than 30 confirmed cases on the island.

