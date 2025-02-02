Prison Official Proceeds on Vacation Following Legal Proceedings Involving Daughter

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 30th January 2025)-According to information coming from the police public relations office, Commissioner of Corrections Franklin Dorset is on vacation following the recent legal proceedings involving his daughter, Crown Prosecutor 29-year-old Shantrice Dorset.

The Ministry of National Security has communicated its commitment to upholding transparency, fairness, and the enforcement of the Federation’s laws, ensuring impartial justice and accountability in all proceedings.

Ms. Dorset of the Bladen Housing Project, was charged on January 23rd, 2025, with six offences including two counts of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice, one count of Accessory after the Fact to Murder, one count of Misconduct in Public Office, and one count of Corruption.

An additional charge of Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice was also laid against her in relation to the offences that were reportedly committed between July 20th, 2024, and October 30th, 2024.

Following her arrest, she was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

In light of these developments, the Ministry of National Security has emphasized that the judicial system is dedicated to delivering impartial justice while maintaining the highest standards of accountability and transparency throughout this and all other relevant proceedings.

The Ministry has also extended gratitude to the public for their cooperation and understanding as it works to uphold these principles.