Prime Minister Drew to Deliver National Address on the Evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis October 14, 2024 – Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr Terrance M Drew, will deliver a national address on Thursday, October 17, 2024, focusing on two critical pillars of the nation’s future: the evolution of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme and the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

As the CBI Programme remains a vital part of the nation’s economy, the Prime Minister will share the government’s plans to adapt it in response to global shifts. With an emphasis on sustainability, transparency, and resilience, Dr Drew will outline how the evolved CBI will continue to benefit Saint Kitts and Nevis while promoting long-term development.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will present a roadmap to diversify the economy, driving growth through investments in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. This address is expected to set the tone for a new era of economic empowerment and self-sufficiency, and all citizens are encouraged to tune in.

The address, which will be broadcast live at 7:30 PM, will air on all local major television and radio networks and will be available via online streaming platforms.