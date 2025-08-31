Got NEWS? Email Us
Prime Minister Drew Stands with Oprah, Serena Williams, Aaron Pierre, and Other World Leaders as 2025 MIPAD Honoree

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, August 26, 2025 (PMO)— The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) has officially unveiled its distinguished Cohort for its 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. This year, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, stands among a constellation of global icons whose extraordinary achievements have left an indelible mark on the world stage.

Prime Minister Drew has been honored alongside luminaries such as media mogul Oprah Winfrey, tennis legend Serena Williams, and acclaimed actor and humanitarian Aaron Pierre, to name just a few.

The Lifetime Achievement category celebrates exceptional individuals of African descent whose careers and contributions resonate across continents and generations. For our nation, this recognition underscores not only Prime Minister Drew’s vision and leadership, but also the expanding influence of St. Kitts and Nevis within the global African diaspora.

Since taking office in 2022, Dr. Drew has championed strategic partnerships spanning health, renewable energy, education, and trade, all rooted in his administration’s bold Sustainable Island State Agenda. His selection alongside these world-renowned figures speaks volumes about the growing resonance of his leadership on the international stage.

Reflecting at the time of his nomination, Prime Minister Drew remarked, “To be placed in such company is humbling, but it is a testament to the journey of our people, past and present. This honour belongs to every citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The formal presentation of awards is scheduled to take place in September 2025 at MIPAD’s Recognition Weekend in New York City, held in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly. 

To view the full list of 2025 MIPAD Lifetime Achievement honorees, visit: https://m.mipad.org/.

