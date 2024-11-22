Prime Minister Drew Highlights the Importance of Rule of Law in Democracy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 18, 2024 (PMO) –The Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, delivered a compelling address at the inaugural Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Public Education Lecture Series on November 12, emphasizing the foundational role of the rule of law in sustaining democracy and fostering societal growth. The event, held under the theme “Justice Without Borders: The Legal Practitioner’s Perspective and the ECSC Reality,” brought together leaders in the judiciary, legal professionals, and the public to explore the transformative power of law in modern society.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Drew reminded attendees of the intrinsic connection between the rule of law and democratic governance, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” He emphasized that justice is not constrained by borders but is a universal principle essential for the preservation of democracy.

“The rule of law is the very fabric of a modern, thriving democracy,” stated Prime Minister Drew, adding that “Without it, governance, commerce, and even fundamental human interactions become chaotic and unsustainable. It ensures that no individual or institution is above the law, providing the equity and structure required for progress.” He further noted that the legal profession has a duty to uphold these principles to strengthen democratic institutions and serve the citizenry.

Prime Minister Drew further highlighted that understanding and adhering to the rule of law should not be limited to the legal profession but must be embraced by society at large. “It is critically important that every citizen understands the role of the law not just as a mechanism for governance but as the cornerstone of fairness and equality.”

Prime Mininster Drew used the opportunity to laud the ECSC’s initiative to host public education lectures, stressing the value of demystifying legal systems for the wider population. “This lecture series is a significant step toward engaging the public and fostering an appreciation for the law,” he said. “When the populace understands the law, they are better equipped to contribute to societal growth and hold institutions accountable.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the advancements made by the ECSC in leveraging technology and innovation to ensure justice remains accessible and efficient, aligning with the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Reflecting on his government’s priorities, Prime Minister Drew reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding justice as a guiding principle for all policies and initiatives. He called on legal professionals and institutions to continue their work in ensuring justice is not just done but seen to be done, reinforcing public trust in the judicial system.