Prime Minister Drew Emphasised Cultural Collaboration and Unity at Diwali Celebration

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis (October 26, 2024: PMO) – Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew delivered heartfelt remarks at the local Diwali celebrations, highlighting the significant influence of the Indian community in St. Kitts and Nevis and the power of cultural collaboration. The celebration was held on October 26th at the Marriott Hotel.

During the festivities, Prime Minister Drew expressed excitement in witnessing the Indian community come together to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, and noted that the festival symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and serves as a reminder of the values that bind us as a community.

“This festival beautifully showcases the resilience and spirit of the Indian community here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Your traditions enrich our local culture, reminding us of the strength found in diversity.”

Emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and understanding, the Prime Minister encouraged attendees to view their differences as bridges to deeper connections. He remarked, “Let us also remember that while we celebrate the uniqueness of our cultures, there’s so much we can learn from each other.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks resonated with the audience, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration among all present. He highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian community, from traditional sweets to intricate rangoli art, noting that these practices enhance the cultural tapestry of the Federation.

The Prime Minister concluded his remarks with a heartfelt wish for a happy Diwali, encouraging everyone to let the light of the festival inspire them to spread warmth and joy throughout the community.

