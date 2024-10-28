Prime Minister Drew Commends 40 Years of Financial Stewardship by the Police Co-operative Credit Union

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 26, 2024: PMO) – Under the theme “Honoring Our Past, Shaping Our Future,” Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of Finance, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, delivered a stirring keynote address at the Police Co-operative Credit Union (PCCU) 40th Anniversary Gala, held on October 26th. Reflecting on the PCCU’s legacy of empowering the financial futures of its members, especially the men and women of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Prime Minister Drew celebrated the Credit Union’s dedication to financial empowerment, resilience, and modernization.

“Forty years of service is no small achievement. The PCCU has proven time and time again that it is not just a financial institution but a movement—one that empowers, one that uplifts, and one that transforms lives,” Dr. Drew stated. His remarks emphasized the vital role of the PCCU in supporting the financial and personal well-being of its members and the wider community, noting the critical role of financial stability in health and professional effectiveness.

Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as Minister of National Security, commended the PCCU for aligning with the government’s goals of sustainable development and financial inclusion. He praised the PCCU’s recent advancements in digital services, such as mobile and online banking, which cater to a tech-savvy generation while sustaining the organization’s commitment to accessibility. “By expanding its membership and modernizing its services, the PCCU is positioning itself to meet the needs of a new generation, ensuring financial security for every member,” he remarked.

As a medical professional, Dr. Drew highlighted the health benefits of financial stability for those in demanding professions like law enforcement. Citing the health risks associated with chronic stress—including cardiovascular issues and mental health challenges—the Prime Minister applauded the PCCU for addressing the financial aspect of wellness, thereby promoting both the mental and physical well-being of police officers.

With the theme “Shaping Our Future,” the Prime Minister encouraged the PCCU to embrace the next wave of technological and financial changes while remaining true to its values of cooperation, service, and financial stewardship. “The PCCU stands as a beacon of stability in our financial landscape and a trusted partner in our national mission to provide financial empowerment for all,” he said.

In closing, Prime Minister Drew led a toast to the PCCU’s journey, stating, “To 40 years of service, and to the many more years of success and prosperity that lie ahead. May the PCCU continue to honor its past, shape its future, and empower its members for generations to come.”

Founded in 1984, the Police Co-operative Credit Union was established to provide financial services tailored to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. Over the past 40 years, it has expanded its membership to the general public, offering a range of financial services aimed at fostering community empowerment and financial independence.