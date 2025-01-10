Prime Minister Drew Applauds Decline in Crime and Calls for Celebration of Progress in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 09, 2025 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has hailed the significant reduction in homicides over the past four months as a testament to the resilience of the people and the effectiveness of the government’s crime prevention strategies. Addressing recent false narratives on the January 07 edition of the RoundTable, the prime minister called on citizens and stakeholders to celebrate the progress rather than spreading misinformation that undermines the nation’s achievements.

“For the last four months, we have seen a dramatic decline in shootings and killings – over a 70 percent reduction compared to previous quarters. This could be one of the most significant improvements in the region,” Dr. Drew said. “It is a time to celebrate, especially for our young people, who are choosing life over violence.”

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

Dr. Drew condemned efforts by some to misrepresent crime statistics and spread negativity about St. Kitts and Nevis. Referring to false claims of “10 unintentional homicides” circulated on social media, he urged citizens to reject these misleading narratives.

“It is disheartening to see individuals and even media entities prioritising negativity over truth. Imagine trying to convince the world that we have more homicides than we do, simply to push a political agenda. This behaviour tarnishes the image of our country and undermines the strides we have made to foster peace and security,” Dr. Drew stated.

He extended gratitude to the nation’s security forces and all stakeholders involved in the successful 90-day anti-crime campaign, which contributed to the substantial decline in violent crimes. The campaign is part of the government’s broader Citizen Security Strategy, aimed at implementing sustainable programmes to promote safety and harmony across communities.

Members of the Police High Command out in the community

“This achievement is a collective one, and we must continue working together to sustain this momentum. Whether you support this government or another political party, this is your country. It is imperative that we protect and uphold the dignity of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew said.

Members of the RSCNPF engaging a community member

The prime minister emphasised the importance of celebrating the progress made in reducing crime and urged citizens to continue supporting initiatives that promote safety and opportunity, particularly for young people. Additionally, he encouraged unity in maintaining peace and fostering a prosperous and secure future for all in St.Kitts and Nevis.

Community engagement – 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence

He added that the government remains committed to implementing robust programmes under its Citizen Security Strategy to ensure continued success in crime prevention and to safeguard the well-being of all citizens and residents.